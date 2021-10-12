TLcom to host 3rd Africa Tech Female Founder Summit

Africa-focused venture capital firm TLcom Capital will host the third edition of the Africa Tech Female Founder Summit virtually tomorrow (Wednesday, October 13).

Themed “Board and C-Suite Matters – Counsel, Coach and Collaborate”, the third Female Founder Summit will deliver expert insights on how to build and leverage a senior team and board to drive strong execution and growth.

The goal of the summit is to build an even larger community of female tech founders in Africa that can be a support for one another as they scale their businesses. The keynote session is headlined by Julia Gillard, former prime minister of Australia and chair of Andela.

“Over the last 18 months, African tech has broken into a completely new threshold of investment activity and as the ecosystem continues to mature, founders are being exposed to an entirely new set of challenges. From our conversations with entrepreneurs in our network, the most pressing of these issues lie in building a core team both above and below a founder and ensuring they all work in the interests of the organisation,” said Omobola Johnson, senior partner at TLcom Capital.

“If we want our sector to continue on its current trajectory, it’s vital we equip founders to successfully execute these processes both in terms of establishing a more deliberate C-Level hiring strategy and effectively partnering with their boards to amplify the value generation process for their businesses.”