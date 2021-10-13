Tunisian logistics startup Lamma raises funding from Orange Ventures

Tunisian last mile delivery startup Lamma has secured an undisclosed investment from Orange Ventures to fuel its international expansion.

Founded last year by Hamza Guesmi and Koussi Aymen, Lamma recently launched its q-commerce – “quick commerce” – app, offering delivery services in under 45 minutes. The startup began life as a carpooling service before it pivoted into B2C delivery, and now has over 1,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) and works with over 150 merchants.

With this new undisclosed investment from Orange Ventures Lamma, which took part in the Flat6Labs Tunis accelerator earlier this year, plans to fuel its international expansion, starting with Morocco. It also plans to open three more dark stores by the end of the year, covering 80 per cent of Greater Tunis’ population.

“We look forward to the support of Orange Ventures at this stage of the development of our project,” said Yassir El Ismaili El Idrissi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Lamma.

“We wish with this investment to continue our acceleration by concentrating all our efforts to provide the best distribution and to quickly conquer other Tunisian cities, before expanding internationally in early 2022, beginning with Morocco.”

“This second investment in Tunisia, which we were able to make thanks to Orange Fab’s local support, confirms our belief in the Tunisian startup ecosystem’s potential,” said Grégoire de Padirac, investment manager at Orange Ventures, the venture arm of Orange Group.

“We believe that in North Africa and Tunisia, the super app model should be prioritised, including through the use of the most advanced smartphones and online consumption equipment. We believe the Lamma team will play a key role in this transition.”