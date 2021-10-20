New EU-funded accelerator targets green business in Uganda

Green businesses in Uganda are invited to apply for an accelerator programme that offers free finance-focused workshops and discounted loans to help them scale up.

The Ugandan Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA) is looking to help high-potential small and medium-sized enterprises that specialise in eco-tourism, clean energy, sustainable transport, waste management and green manufacturing.

During the six-month programme, successful applicants will receive customised business development support from expert advisors. This tailored scheme includes capacity building workshops and peer learning, delivered by implementation partners adelphi and Finding XY.

After graduating from the UGEFA programme, enterprises are matched with banking partners. If they prove to be investible they are provided loans, 33 per cent of which is covered by UGEFA, through funding from the European Union.

Applications close on November 30.