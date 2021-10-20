SA fintech startup Peach Payments expands into Mauritius

South African fintech startup Peach Payments has set up an office in Mauritius as it continues its pan-African expansion following a foray into Kenya in 2018.

Founded in South Africa in 2012, Peach Payments enables businesses to easily accept payments on their websites and mobile apps, integrating with leading e-commerce platforms like WooCommerce, Shopify, Wix and Magento.

The startup expanded into Kenya in 2018, and has now opened an office in Mauritius. It marked the new by sponsoring last week’s virtual Africa FinTech Festival (AFF), while also saying it is planning further expansion in the near future.

“Growth into Africa is key, and our expansion into Mauritius has been an eagerly awaited milestone, based on the island economy’s stellar reputation as a fintech hub for Africa,” Peach Payments co-founder Andreas Demleitner, said.

“While scaling up our current operations in Kenya and Mauritius, the team is investigating opportunities in other East and West African countries.”

The company’s numbers speak for themselves. Last year, Peach Payments saw a 400 per cent increase in customer acquisition and revenue growth of 130 per cent. After securing investment last year, the company raised another new round of funding in April. The investment raised from these rounds is being used to fund the company’s expansion into Africa.