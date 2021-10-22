New accelerator programme helps Egyptian startups expand to Jordan

The UAE-based Fintech Galaxy has partnered with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to launch a new cross-border accelerator programme to help startups from Egypt and Jordan expand into both markets.

The two-month Yalla Xtech programme is aimed at helping startups to expand beyond their borders. It hopes to promote cross-border inclusion and knowledge sharing and provide startups with the necessary tools, resources, and network contacts to help them expand to Jordan or Egypt successfully.

Selected startups will be provided with mentoring, networking opportunities and other tools that will help them prepare effective expansion strategies and master their growth journey across country borders.

The programme is powered by Fintech Galaxy’s cloud-based open innovation FinX22 platform, which will offer an open banking API sandbox that will enable tech startups in Egypt and Jordan to develop, test and deploy their apps.

“We are proud to team up with GIZ to be able to support entrepreneurs and startups across the ecosystems of Jordan and Egypt and their ability to expand across borders. The Yalla Xtech program highlights our commitment to creating a common regional digital space for better connectivity that helps speed up the process of digital transformation and moves the needle in financial inclusion through collaborative innovation,” said Mirna Sleiman, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Fintech Galaxy.

The deadline for applications is October 21, and the programme will officially launch on October 31.