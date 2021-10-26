CcHub’s new Seedr programme to kick off in Namibia

Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), the Lagos-based hub, accelerator and investor that has been expanding across Africa of late, has launched its new Seedr programme, the first edition of which will take place in Namibia.

CcHub has been on an expansion charge in the last couple of years (see here), and now claims to be the “largest innovation hub in Africa”. Its latest edition is the Seedr programme, a six-month acceleration programme for early-stage technology startups in emerging ecosystems with the potential to scale and create impact.

Through the Seedr programme, CcHub aims to work with impact-driven founders to develop their startups into sustainable entities and raise funding through its syndicate platform. It will kick off in Namibia with an initial cohort of five early-stage tech startups with high growth potential, with the assistance of local partner StartUp Namibia.

The Seedr Programme will be broken into two phases, with a duration of three months each. The first phase will be focused on helping the selected startups improve their product, build efficient teams, initiate and navigate partnerships, and build a structure that makes the companies attractive to investors.

The second phase of the programme will focus on raising a seed round for each company to accelerate early growth, with the rounds being led by CcHub Syndicate.

Applications are open now until November 5, and interested founders should have the following to be eligible: