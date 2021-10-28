40 inclusive African businesses chosen for annual SIBC accelerator

Forty inclusive businesses from across Africa have been selected for the Social and Inclusive Business Camp (SIBC), a yearly acceleration programme designed to help the most promising high-impact African entrepreneurs scale up their businesses.

The SIBC aims to support entrepreneurs and create long-lasting connections with a wide range of ecosystem stakeholders through innovative training sessions and networking with other companies, mentors and potential financial backers.

Since being set up by the Campus AFD (French Development Agency) in 2017, the SIBC has helped scale-up nearly 200 African entrepreneurs with a strong social impact.

It has now introduced the 40 inclusive African businesses in the 2021 cohort, which have been on a high-level training course with a dedicated mentoring programme that started in late August and will last just over three months.

Upon completion, they will have one week of intensive coaching and training during the final bootcamp in December in Marseille to help them enhance their skills and apply the lessons of the online coaching phase in order to put the finishing touches to their business plans. The programme will culminate in two days of networking and the final part of the course where they will have the opportunity to speed-meet international investors during the EMERGING Valley Summit on December 13-14.