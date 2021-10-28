Climate-focused innovations invited to apply for Africa ClimAccelerator

African entrepreneurs with promising climate-focused solutions have been invited to apply for Africa ClimAccelerator, which will provide selected companies with funding, expertise and mentorship to help them scale.

Partner organisations GrowthAfrica and Carbon Trust are seeking 15 startups to participate in the Africa ClimAccelerator, which is supported by the Climate-KIC International Foundation and funded by GIZ.

The pan-African programme aims to enhance the development and deployment of innovative technology to accelerate climate-positive business solutions for a net-zero Africa. It will run from November 2021 to April 2022, targeting early-stage businesses from across the continent that prioritise enhancing sustainability as part of their mission and growth.

The call is open to a variety of sectors such as land use, circular economy, blue economy, and energy efficiency, with the programme offering specialised business knowledge and expertise, bespoke tools to measure climate and social impact, and up to EUR12,000 (US$14,000) in grant funding.

“Climate change is among Africa’s greatest challenges that can be solved through innovation and building market appropriate solutions towards realising the continent’s climate goals. The collaborative ClimAccelerator programme shares in our mission to grow the scope of business success in Africa, and we are energised to be working with climate-focused ventures,” said Ian Lorenzen, executive director and partner at GrowthAfrica.

“The Carbon Trust is excited to be working with promising entrepreneurs from across Africa, seeking to overcome market barriers and accelerate clean technologies. We look forward to working closely with Climate-KIC and GrowthAfrica, bringing together decades of experience in climate innovation and business scaling for this programme,” said David Aitken, director of innovation at Carbon Trust.

Applications are open here until November 7.