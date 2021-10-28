PAC Capital Commits to a 3-year Sponsorship Agreement with CANEX presents Africa @Portugal Fashion Week

To reiterate its commitment towards fostering investment opportunities within Africa’s fashion industry, PAC Capital Limited “PAC Capital” is a proud sponsor of Africa @Portugal Fashion Week 2021. According to the organizers, the inaugural event, which held from 13 to 16 October 2021 is part of Afreximbank’s Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Programme, which aims to facilitate investments in Africa’s creative and cultural economy through financing, capacity building, export and investment promotion, digital solutions, promotion of linkages and partnerships, and policy advocacy.

Humphrey Oriakhi, PAC Capital Managing Director, commented: “The importance of collaboration for the development of the African fashion industry cannot be overemphasized. With the growing need by industry players to adequate global shocks, boost government revenue, foreign reserve earnings and corporate profit, promoting the African Creative industry is a must, and this is a future that PAC Capital Limited has committed to bringing to reality through this sponsorship.”

Within the framework of this partnership, Portugal’s National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (Associação Nacional de Jovens Empresários – ANJE), through its fashion project called Portugal Fashion, will provide African designers with showcasing platforms, facilitate their access to international markets and strengthen their capacities through business mentoring and technical assistance in apparel production.

PAC Capital noted that the sponsorship draws from ANJE’s three-year partnership to support and promote Africa’s fashion apparel and textile manufacturing industry in Portugal and across Europe. The African Fashion sector has an opportunity to play a pivotal role in redefining the new way of mindful fashion consumption. It can take advantage of the existing drivers in the business environment as it embarks on the industrialization and sustainability journey.

In addition to this event, Afreximbank and ANJE have structured a partnership to advise and support European and Portuguese companies seeking to invest in Africa, where ANJE will act as a one-stop-shop for investors looking into Africa and seeking advisory services and support from both Afreximbank and ANJE.

Media Contact:

On behalf of PAC Capital Limited

Omolola Ojo

Email: [email protected]

About PAC Capital Limited

PAC Capital Limited ‘PAC Capital’ is the investment banking arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings with an excellent track record of successful fundraising and financial advisory services that encompass Aviation, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Power & Energy, Oil & Gas, Agro-Allied, Hospitality, etc. The company provides comprehensive Advisory services to a diverse client base which includes Financial Institutions, Corporations, Individual and Institutional Investors and Government Agencies. PAC Capital’s transaction experience spans several sectors including Banking, Insurance, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy, Aviation, and the Public Sector.