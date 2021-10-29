Villgro Africa, Johnson & Johnson seek startups empowering frontline healthcare workers

Villgro Africa, in partnership with Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures (JJIV) on behalf of the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, is initiating a call for East African healthcare innovations and startups that strengthen the capacity of frontline healthcare workers while improving access and quality of care.

Frontline healthcare workers, which include community health workers, midwives, pharmacists, nurses, clinical officers, and doctors who serve in community clinics near people in need, are the backbone of any effective health system and are often embedded in the community they serve.

They play a critical role in providing a local context for proven health solutions, and connect families and communities to the health system. They often take on significant personal risk, demonstrate resilience and creativity, and are rarely adequately appreciated for the work they do.

Villgro Africa and JJIV are looking to support solutions that help these key workers, in areas such as training and capacity building, logistics and medical supplies, telehealth and tele-medicine platforms, access to knowledge and information, and maternal and child health.

Selected startup will receive US$50,000 in seed capital, technical assistance and investment readiness support, and access to networks. They will also have the chance to secure key partnerships within both the public and private sectors, with potential to receive follow-on funding from JJIV.

Applications are open here until November 3.