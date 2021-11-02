Applications open for GrowUp Incubator for green social businesses

Applications are open for the Yunus Environment Hub’s GrowUp incubation programme, which is seeking solutions for sustainable food systems in East Africa.

The Yunus Environment Hub (YEH) is the global social business network that creates solutions for the environmental crisis. Co-founded and led by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus, the YEH supports and develops social business solutions addressing environmental issues in a financially self-sustainable way.

The GrowUp Incubator programme is looking at ways in which farmers can increase their yield while nature simultaneously flourishes, and how such food systems contribute to solving issues like inequality, poverty and youth unemployment.

It aims to support early-stage entrepreneurs who have proven their concept and are looking to scale their social business and become self-sustainable. The cohort will support social business entrepreneurs in Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Burundi.

During the six-month programme, selected entrepreneurs will receive access to bi-weekly tailored mentorship based on their needs, interactive capacity-building workshops, networking events with local and international partners, and peer-to-peer support.

Applications are open here until November 21.