Kenyan HR startup WorkPay expands into Nigeria

Kenyan startup WorkPay, which builds human resources (HR) and payroll solutions for Africa, has expanded into Nigeria.

Originally called TozzaPlus until it rebranded in 2019, WorkPay is a cloud-based human resources management and payroll solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa. The startup’s time tracking and salary disbursement tools help African businesses save money and time by eliminating ghost workers from their payroll and inefficiencies associated with cash payments.

Currently, WorkPay processes payrolls for more than 300 active clients and thousands of employees in Kenya, and processes US$2.5 million in monthly payroll disbursements to banks and mobile wallets. A Y Combinator graduate, the startup raised a US$2.1 million seed funding round just over a year ago, and has now made Nigeria its first international destination.

“It is assuring to support companies like Flutterwave, Paystack, and Yoco to name a few, in their growth endeavors towards conquering the continent. I am confident that what we are building resonates with the pains of companies of different nature and continuously meets their needs as they grow,” said WorkPay co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Kimani.

“We believe Nigeria will be the key to unlocking immense potential for wide adoption, not only in West Africa but throughout Africa. Our solution cuts across similar sets of challenges we have seen in the Eastern hemisphere of the continent, therefore this is a chance to go big by all means legally-possible.”