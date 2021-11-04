Egyptian e-health startup Bypa-ss raises $1m pre-seed round

Egyptian e-health startup Bypa-ss has raised a US$1 million pre-seed funding round to further improve its platform and accelerate its expansion plans.

Founded in 2019 by Andrew Saad, Bypa-ss has developed an end-to-end health information exchange (HIE) platform called HealthTag where healthcare professionals and patients are able to securely access medical records stored in a cloud-based database.

Having originated in Shebin El Kom, Menofia, the startup is now servicing members across Egypt. To help it further expand, it has taken on a US$1 million pre-seed round from Egyptian and foreign investors that include Magic Fund, Acuity Ventures, Launch Africa, Plug and Play, and other regional and international VCs.

“With this investment coming in, we will be able to avail more features to our customers while maintaining our service level and growth momentum. Additionally, the company intends to use the funds to fuel expansion, perfect a high-end tech mobile app for patients to engulf and facilitate the information exchange between the stakeholders from different levels and sizes and capitalise on the company’s rapid growth,” Saad said.