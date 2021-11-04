SA financial education startup FinMeUp raises seed funding

South African startup FinMeUp has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding to help it add a host of new features to its financial education platform.

Launched last year by Higgo van Biljon, FinMeUp has developed a gamified app that aims to take users, either entrepreneurs or investors, on a journey from education to execution.

The startup has accumulated a total of 7,000 active users on its pilot platform within one year, and has raised an undisclosed amount from ZAQ Ventures as part of its seed round. The funds will be used to build out the current product, establish new features and partnerships, and roll out a new platform – FinMeUp Wealth.

“New features were put on hold while gaining insights from the co-creating community, which has grown to 18,000 members and reached 50,000 unique users per month, to understand where the biggest gaps in their financial journeys are,” van Biljon told Disrupt Africa.

“FinMeUp’s incentive-based financial learning to execution platform allows users to experience a full time trusted financial advisor, but also helps you execute on your decisions.”

The startup’s plans for the next few years include launching a new app in early 2022, rolling out investments, insurance and credit platform FinMeUp Wealth, and launching another new service – FinMeUp Academy.