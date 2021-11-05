Corporate accelerator launched for female-founded MENA startups

Global healthcare company Organon has partnered seed and early-stage venture capital firm Flat6Labs to launch the Femtech Accelerator Programme to support female-led startups operating in the digital healthcare space in MENA.

Marking the launch of Organon in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, the partnership is the kickoff of the company’s vision to work closely with partners in the region to empower innovative women’s healthcare programmes.

Selected startups will be female-founded and demonstrate that they can address unmet women’s needs in line with Organon’s mission to advance women’s health. Ten startups will be invited to join the two-month intensive accelerator programme following a selection process and receive support in turning their idea into a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and securing venture funding.

Flat6labs will provide business and technical training and access to their local and regional partner networks. Participating startups will be connected to businesses, local and international experts, and access big data and new opportunities. Organon, meanwhile, will mentor participants, connect them with global industry experts, and provide access to their entire business network, including internal teams and external partners.

“As a new regional healthcare entity with a commitment to advancing the health of women in this region, we are very excited to launch this programme supporting female entrepreneurs. We know that investing in women has far-reaching benefits, reaping dividends for families, local and national communities, and economies. We will continue to listen to women’s needs to better understand the gaps and identify the right solutions for a better and healthier every day for her,” said Susanne Fiedler, chief commercial officer of Organon.