Nigerian bicycle-based delivery service Errand360 raises pre-seed funding

Bicycle community delivery platform Errand360, which was built to serve users with demand for quick and short errands within their communities and on-demand delivery services, has raised an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding to expand across Africa.

Launched earlier this year, Errand360 bicycles serve users with a variety of delivery services, with the first phase of rollout beginning in Lagos and users able to access its services via mobile app.

“We spotted a need for fast and affordable deliveries, and a need for short errands for people within a community, and this is what inspired our model,” founder Adele Adetola told Disrupt Africa at the time.

The startup has secured a round of pre-seed funding, which will be used to acquire infrastructure, expand, and grow its business across the whole of Africa. The round was led by Prof Ndubuisi Ekekwe of Tekedia Capital.

“Errand360 is building one of the most important infrastructures in the last mile logistics categories in Africa in a sustainable way. By using bicycles to deliver goods, I saw a vision structured to protect our environment even when providing critical services in the economy. This is an amazing playbook, run by brilliant young people. And with that, the whole fundraising process happened within two weeks,” Ekekwe said.