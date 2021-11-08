HiiL African Justice Innovation Symposium to bring together African legal-tech innovators

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) will later this month host the first annual HiiL African Justice Innovation Symposium, bringing together key stakeholders from the worlds of law, activism, technology and business to discuss the existing innovations in justice delivery and the opportunities and challenges that present themselves in the world today.

The symposium, which takes place on November 15-19, will involve a hybrid of physical and virtual events.

Convened by HiiL Innovation Hubs in Nairobi, Tunis, Lagos and Johannesburg, the summit is exclusively African in nature and will ask important questions about merging global best practice with local needs.

Over the course of four afternoons, participants will be able to take part in workshops, presentations and open discussions, to learn and share practical ways to turn innovative ideas into reality.