Egyptian furniture e-commerce platform Efreshli raises $550k seed round

Egypt-based home furniture e-commerce startup Efreshli has raised a seed round worth US$550,000 to help it build on strong early growth.

Founded in early 2019 by Heba El-Gabaly, Efreshli is a technology-enabled furniture design and shopping solution that has created a new way for consumers in Egypt to shop for their homes, from their homes.

“Efreshli solves multiple pain points for home-furnishing customers, culminating in a practical and convenient process that brings their ideas to life,” El-Gabaly said. “The mission of Efreshli is to bring everyone on to the design market to enable them to create homes that reflect their vision. With the intersection of software engineers, designers, and logistics professionals, we create a product that is affordable and fills a gap for a large segment of customers.”

Since its launch, Efreshli has grown rapidly, and it currently carries thousands of curated products from the top 100 furniture design brands in Egypt. After raising a US$550,000 seed round, led by angel investor Tarek Sakr and property developer Marakez, with participation from other investors, the startup is now focused on strengthening its technology solutions and opening a first GCC location in 2022.

“The Egyptian home furnishing industry is a multi-billion dollar industry and is one of the later entrants into the e-commerce space as customers still need to touch and feel expensive purchases with high variability. We are excited to support Efreshli and believe the company is well positioned to transform this industry in a significant way,” Sakr said.