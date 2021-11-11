Kenyan quizzing startup mSwali raises pre-seed funding round

Kenyan quizzing startup mSwali has raised an undisclosed pre-seed funding round to enable it to expand its mSwali Quiz MVP from USSD to a web app.

Founded in July 2020, mSwali has developed mSwali Quiz, a USSD-based quiz game with topics focused on individual African countries, the continent, and the world as a whole.

“mSwali is a platform that aims to promote the desire and curiosity to know more, within the African adult population, using mobile-based learning games that are fun, rewarding and easily accessible. We believe knowledge is power and it enhances people’s overall well-being,” said Patrick Mungai, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) mSwali.

“There are very few mobile-based learning games focused on the African adult population and instead we currently have a proliferation of hundreds of betting and gambling platforms across the continent. mSwali aims to counter this by attracting this population by adopting its learning games to the existing user behaviour.”

Live in Kenya for now, the initially self-funded startup has just raised an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding to enable it to develop a web app as it expands to South Africa. mSwali is adding 500 users per day to its existing platform.