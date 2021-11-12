Applications open for latest Google for Startups Accelerator Africa

Applications are now open for the latest Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, a three-month programme designed to help startups scale across the continent.

Launched in 2017, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme has so far supported 82 startups from 17 African countries, which between them have raised more than US$117 million in funding and created more than 2,800 jobs.

Successful early-growth stage startup applicants will gain access to equity-free support alongside the best of Google’s networks, advanced technology, experts and mentors through Google for Startups Accelerator Africa’s week-long virtual bootcamps every month from March to May 2022.

The news of the latest edition of the accelerator comes after Google for Startups awarded equity-free funding to 50 African startups through its US$3 million Black Founders Fund Africa.

“We are honoured to have yet another opportunity to connect with African innovators and empower them through the seventh class of Google For Startups Accelerator Africa. We know that, as with previous classes, we are on the cusp of uncovering more outstanding technology-led solutions to some of the continent’s most pressing challenges, developed by Africans themselves,” said Andy Volk, who leads Google’s developer and startup ecosystem efforts in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Applications are open here until January 14, 2022. Startups at the seed to Series A stages from Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe are invited to apply.