Nigeria’s Helium Health moves into Middle East with Meddy acquisition

Nigerian e-health startup Helium Health has expanded outside of Africa for the first time with the acquisition of Meddy, which operates in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Founded in 2016, Helium Health takes hospitals and clinics instantly digital with its flagship Electronic Medical Records/Hospital Management Information System (EMR/HMIS) product, the most widely used such solution in West Africa.

The startup closed a US$10 million Series A funding round in May 2020 to expand its African footprint, duly expanding into Kenya earlier this year, and it has now made its first steps outside of the continent with the acquisition of Meddy, the GCC-based doctor booking platform. The deal consolidates Helium’s infrastructure innovation with Meddy’s regional and local network and business acumen.

Under the terms of the deal, Haris Aghadi, Meddy’s chief executive officer (CEO), will join the Helium Health leadership team.

“Our business model has primarily been robust organic growth, but we always remain open to strategic acquisition opportunities,” said Adegoke Olubusi, CEO of Helium Health.

“We will be leading the health-tech revolution in MEA. In Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia, a great market opportunity exists to work with care providers to improve patient interaction, make healthcare data more interoperable, and improve revenue cycle management. I am excited to welcome Haris and his team to the Helium Health family and look forward to many years of fruitful collaboration.”