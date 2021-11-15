Egyptian mobility assistance startup BlinkApp raises 6-figure pre-seed round

Cairo-based mobility assistance startup BlinkApp has raised a six-figure US dollar pre-seed funding round to finance its ambitious expansion plans.

Founded in 2017 by Wael Noufal and Ahmed El-Mahdy, BlinkApp aims to achieve better general driving behaviour, faster roadside assistance, and safer roads.

The startup’s app captures and analyses thousands of miles of data by using a smartphone’s sensors and AI technology to monitor driver behaviour, detect collisions, and generate insightful reports to guide and assist customers.

BlinkApp had already raised US$210,000 in equity-free grants from ITIDA through the ITAC programme, and has now secured a six-figure pre-seed funding round led by investors located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

The investment will be used to fund ambitious expansion plans, with BlinkApp aiming to onboard six million users and reach US$5 million GMV transactions by 2025.