African startups with climate-focused solutions can apply for new GSMA fund

African startups with solutions in the climate sector are invited to apply for the GSMA Innovation Fund for Climate Resilience and Adaptation, which aims to support digital innovations tackling challenges around climate change.

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Climate Resilience and Adaptation is the latest such fund run by the GSMA, after other focused offerings in 2018, 2019, 2020 and earlier this year, and launches with the aim of helping accelerate the testing, adoption and scalability of digital innovations that enable the world’s most vulnerable populations to adapt to, anticipate and absorb the negative impacts of climate change.

The fund will support startups and small and growing enterprises that leverage digital technology, particularly mobile, to deliver climate resilience and adaptation solutions to and with low-income and vulnerable populations.

In partnership with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), GSMA will offer selected organisations access to a full support package including grant funding of up to GBP250,000 (US$335,000). Other benefits include tailored technical assistance, facilitation of relationships with mobile operators and public sector organisations, and peer learning opportunities.

“Mobile and other digital technologies can help create a more resilient future, where communities not only survive climate shocks, but thrive in spite of them. Building on our longstanding partnership with the GSMA, FCDO is delighted to support their newly launched fund, that will partner with startups and small and growing enterprises that are seeking to use digital and mobile technologies to ensure greater resilience and adaptation for low-income and vulnerable populations,” said Professor Charlotte Watts, chief scientific advisor and director for research and evidence at FCDO.

Applications for the fund are open here until January 9, 2022.