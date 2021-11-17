Egyptian ed-tech startup Educatly raises $1m pre-seed round

Egyptian ed-tech platform Educatly has closed a US$1 million pre-seed funding round to help it build on strong early growth by further developing its product and scaling up marketing efforts.

Founded by Mohamed ElSonbaty, Abdelrahman Ayman and Joan Manuel in 2020, Educatly democratises access to higher education opportunities by allowing students to search, compare and apply to over 120,000 live and up-to-date higher education opportunities globally.

The startup has already had over 100,000 users from 190 countries worldwide, and now plans to build on this early traction after raising a US$1 million pre-seed round. With contributions from Enterprise Ireland, Falak Startups and other angel investors, the funding will be utilised for product development, expanding the team, and ramping up sales and marketing efforts.

“Students want to have transparent access to all relevant opportunities out there while getting as personalised support as possible to reach the best possible decision. At Educatly, users can browse through the largest up-to-date database globally with more than 120,000 higher education opportunities worldwide and filter according to their profile and preferences to find the programs most relevant for them,” said Ayman, the startup’s chief operating officer (COO).

“We leverage the latest technologies to narrow down the most relevant programs to support the decision-making process for them and offer personalised support through our network of consultants and ambassadors.”