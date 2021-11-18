Nigeria’s Identitypass banks $360k pre-seed funding to scale digital compliance solution

Nigerian digital compliance and security company Identitypass has raised US$360,000 in pre-seed funding to help it acquire more customers, further develop its product and expand its team.

Launched in January of this year by Lanre Ogungbe, Niyi Adegboye and David Obi, Identitypass aims to build a world class compliance and security infrastructure for Africa.

The platform provides an easy-to-use compliance and data security platform that allows online businesses to easily authenticate and validate the identity of a transacting party through existing forms of identification.

Identitypass has developed a variety of products, including an ID checker, identity graph and identity form, and is currently powering the verification solutions of over 170 businesses. It is targeting more customers and expansion into other continents after securing US$360,000 in pre-seed funding. Investors included CcHub, Midlothian Angel Network, D Global Ventures Fund, and other angel Investors.

“In the last three quarters since we launched, we have verified millions of users and businesses and this growth is largely due to our market approach strategies. The coming quarter’s goal is to launch new products that don’t only keep businesses secured but also secures every internet user in the region,” Ogungbe said.