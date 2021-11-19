Egyptian ed-tech startup Career 180 secures $200k funding

Cairo-based ed-tech platform Career 180 has raised US$200,000 from EdVentures to further enhance its services and reach for users.

Launched in 2016, Career180 helps young people to develop their skills to fit the labour market through its counselling services, workshops and theoretical or practical training programmes in various specialities.

The startup offers career counselling videos on its website and a variety of additional services, and has now secured US$200,000 in funding from ed-tech focused VC firm EdVentures to help it develop a new employment platform. Career 180 plans to merge that platform with its Freelance Yard offering to create an integrated platform that provides employment and qualifying services to youth covering all job types.

Career 180 also plans to further enhance its career advising services and increase its training programmes, as it seeks to train one million trainees and assist 300,000 users in finding suitable job opportunities.

“We constantly aim at empowering youth, and that’s why we were excited to do a new round of investment in Career 180. Their new platform will enable youth to find job opportunities while helping them develop their skills and capabilities through the various training programmes offered by this platform,” said Dalia Ibrahim, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of EdVentures, which also backed Career 180 in 2019.