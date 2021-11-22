Nigeria’s Mecho Autotech raises funding from Ingressive Capital

Nigerian startup Mecho Autotech has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from VC firm Ingressive Capital as it bids to improve the quality and reliability of auto care services.

Formed in 2019 and launched in April of this year, Mecho is a car technician matching platform that helps car owners maintain and repair vehicles with ease.

“We hope to solve the problem and close the gap between car owners, quality repair services and maintenance,” said chief executive officer (CEO) Olusegun Owoade.

The investment from Ingressive Capital, a Nigeria-based seed-stage investment firm, will help introduce the startup to large organisations and fast-track its growth.

“The partnership is of huge benefit to our company’s quest to actively build out a sales pipeline and business development. This is because Ingressive Capital will be providing support and networking opportunities by introducing Mecho to large companies running large fleets. I am happy because this will fast-track the growth of Mecho,” said Owoade.

Earlier this year, Mecho was one of the African startups selected to take part in the S21 batch of the renowned Silicon Valley-based Y Combinator accelerator.