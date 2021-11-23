Disrupt Africa
By Bobokine - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8335943

Kenyan startups can apply for grants of up to $113k

0
By on East Africa, Hubs

Kenyan startups have been invited to apply for grants of up to EUR100,000 (US$113,000) from the second cohort of the develoPPP Ventures programme.

The develoPPP Ventures programme was launched earlier this year on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development and is implemented by DEG – Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH

It aims to empower startups with entrepreneurial support and a grant of up to EUR100,000 for growth investments, and is looking for startups with innovative business models and sustainable economic, ecological or social impact in a developing or emerging country. Startups applying should have achieved a proof of concept and be ready to scale. 

develoPPP Ventures was initially launched in Kenya, though the programme will be gradually expanded to cover more countries. The rollout in Kenya is supported by impact investment specialist Seedstars and business incubator NaiLab. Startups can apply here until December 31.

Share.

About Author

Passionate about the vibrant tech startups scene in Africa, Tom can usually be found sniffing out the continent's most exciting new companies and entrepreneurs, funding rounds and any other developments within the growing ecosystem.

Comments are closed.