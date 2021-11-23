Nigerian B2B e-commerce startup Omnibiz launches new products

Nigerian startup Omnibiz, a B2B e-commerce platform that connects manufacturers and distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to retailers, has launched a buy now, pay later product alongside a new book-keeping application.

Founded in June 2019 by Deepankar Rustagi, Omnibiz allows retailers to place orders at their convenience and have goods delivered to their doorstep with zero delivery costs. Retailers can stock up their shops using the company’s mobile apps, WhatsApp channel, or a dedicated care number.

The startup raised a US$3 million seed funding round in August, and has now added two new products to its bouquet. The buy now, pay later feature helps retailers scale their businesses faster by providing them with credit options, while it has also launched MyStore, a book-keeping application for retailers.

“With the introduction of MyStore app, retailers can now replace the traditional paper-based book-keeping with the automated book-keeping app. This app will help retailers record their sales and measure their profit. They will also be able to manage their stock inventory effectively and monitor their customers with the app. There is also the advantage of being able to manage their stores online with the app when they are not physically present at their locations,” said Omnibiz chief executive officer (CEO) Deepankar Rustagi.