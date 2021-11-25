SA startup mojaPay launches digital banking platform

South African fintech startup mojaPay has launched a new app that aims to change the way people send, receive and save money.

Formerly known as digiToken, launched last year to help users buy things like electricity and airtime online, mojaPay has rebranded and upgraded to offer seamless transactions and payments for unbanked businesses and underbanked individuals.

The app allows users, even those without a bank account or smartphone, to transact without high banking charges. It still allows users to purchase prepaid electricity and water, pay for DStv, and buy airtime across all major networks. In addition, users can send and receive money, and become an entrepreneur by joining mojaPay as an agent or merchant.

“mojaPay is not just a digital app; it’s a platform that gives those who are often marginalised and unseen in society an opportunity to contribute to making their communities a thriving economic space. Many people from disadvantaged communities are often left behind and kept in those dire conditions by the lack of access that is increasingly driven by digitisation, and we at mojaPay say it’s about time our people become active participants in both the formal and informal financial ecosystems,” said co-founders Kagiso Dichabe and Xolisa Vuza.