Startupbootcamp AfriTech, Telecel open applications for 2nd ASIP accelerator

Startupbootcamp AfriTech and Telecel Group have opened applications for the second edition of the Africa Startup Initiative Programme (ASIP), which offers selected companies access to funding and support.

Startupbootcamp AfriTech was launched in 2017 as the first multi corporate-backed pan-African startup accelerator. Disrupt Africa reported in March it had partnered telecoms firm Telecel Group to launch the Africa Startup Initiative Programme, which aims to support the next generation of early-stage African tech startups disrupting a wide range of sectors.

ASIP aims to support young startups with innovative ideas that are creating a difference in their communities, and 10 startups were picked for the first programme in June. Selected companies receive US$18,000 in equity funding in addition to US$750,000 worth of credits, services, and in-kind value.

Applications are now open for the second edition of the accelerator, which is looking for the next generation of African startups disrupting industry sectors including agri-tech, fintech, IoT and connectivity, machine learning, cybersecurity, clean-tech and reg-tech.

This cohort’s partners include the Government of Senegal, through DER/FJ, a youth and women empowerment structure set up by the President of the Republic of Senegal. With the help of DER/FJ, startups will gain public-sector knowledge and support which presents an opportunity to further scale their impact.

Applications are open here until January 28, with the three-month programme kicking off in April.