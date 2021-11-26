Disrupt Africa

Applications open for female-focused mentorship programme

0
By on East Africa, Hubs, North Africa, Southern Africa, West Africa

Applications are open for African Tech Vision, an entrepreneurship and mentorship programme to support the growth of female-founded startups.

The six-week African Tech Vision programme kicks off in January, and is run by an experienced volunteer team from all over the world.

The programme was designed to be truly founder-centric, with the growth of the founders defining its success. Participants will benefit from the opportunity to establish relationships and a network with local and global experts and successful entrepreneurs.

Applications are open here until December 10.

Share.

About Author

Passionate about the vibrant tech startups scene in Africa, Tom can usually be found sniffing out the continent's most exciting new companies and entrepreneurs, funding rounds and any other developments within the growing ecosystem.

Comments are closed.