Applications open for female-focused mentorship programme

Applications are open for African Tech Vision, an entrepreneurship and mentorship programme to support the growth of female-founded startups.

The six-week African Tech Vision programme kicks off in January, and is run by an experienced volunteer team from all over the world.

The programme was designed to be truly founder-centric, with the growth of the founders defining its success. Participants will benefit from the opportunity to establish relationships and a network with local and global experts and successful entrepreneurs.

Applications are open here until December 10.