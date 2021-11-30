Egyptian legal-tech startup Hekouky raises pre-seed funding round

Egyptian legal-tech startup Hekouky has raised an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding to expand nationwide.

Founded in 2021 by Hala Riad, Mayy Abdelbary and Fatima Khalil, Hekouky provides a one-stop-shop for company incorporation and trademark registration.

Earlier this year, the startup was one of 12 startups selected to take part in the second cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Middle East and North Africa, a three-month digital accelerator programme for seed to Series A technology startups based in the region.

Hekouky has now raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round led by ​Nama Ventures, which it will use to expand operations across Egypt.

“Our mission is to make entrepreneurs feel safe to follow their dreams, in Egypt and in the Mena region. Entrepreneurship is a test of wills, one that we will make easier by taking the legal burden off your shoulders,” said Riad.

“We firmly believe that the reg-tech space in Mena is ripe for disruption,” said Mohammed Alzubi, managing partner at Nama Ventures. “There are tremendous inefficacies in the legal space that technology can help bridge. What we saw in Hala, Mayy, and Fatima is a team that has a very good command on what it takes to build a great reg-tech startup.”