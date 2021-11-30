Ghanaian startups invited to apply for MEST Express accelerator

Applications have opened for early-stage Ghanaian startups to scale their operations through the MEST Express accelerator programme.

MEST Express is one of three programmes, alongside Pre-MEST and MEST Scale, that MEST is currently running in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

The 20-week accelerator programme aims to equip early-stage ventures with the skills and resources they require to accelerate their growth, and offers free training, mentorship, resources, and support to participating startups.

At the end of the programme, startups in each cohort will have the opportunity to participate in a pitching session where top-performing ventures will receive up to US$20,000 in equity-free grant funding.

Since launching in September 2020, the program has accelerated more than 40 early-stage ventures.

Applications are now open for the first batch of 2022 cohorts, and startups can apply here until January 16, 2022. Startups that wish to apply for the programme are to complete the following steps – create an F6S account, and apply using the official application form on F6S.