PennyTree launches gamified digital lifestyle platform

A Nigerian fintech startup has launched its gamified digital lifestyle platform – PennyTree, a platform that integrates savings, payments and transfers through a scalable ecosystem built into the lifestyle of its users. With an aim to make financial discipline fun, enjoyable and seamless, PennyTree is on a mission to integrate finance and lifestyle as a one-component.

PennyTree launches first in Nigeria while setting up in Ghana and Kenya, with the introduction of a first of its kind product in Africa – Penn Rules (Gamified savings) and offering Payments (buy airtime, pay utilities), transfers (Penn to Penn Wallet), target savings and personal vault features.

The Penn Rules allow users to integrate savings habits with their lifestyle, thereby, demonstrating that lifestyle and finance are not mutually exclusive. With Penn Rules, users are able to save as they earn, save as they spend, save as they live and save as they interact in the digital village without second guessing.

PennyTree was conceived in January 2021 by two friends (Ayo Ogunlowo and Adeleke Awotayo Ayeni) who felt the need to not just democratise but gamify the way people save by making it a part of their lifestyle. Work began immediately with the startup completing official licensing, registration and partnerships.

In a statement released to the press, PennyTree’s Co-founder and President – Ayo Ogunlowo said, “We are currently at a level where savings and wealth building are characterised by setting debit reminders and locking funds away in digital vaults. We are making this more fun and enjoyable by building an affinitive ecosystem; creating a clan of financially savvy customers who would automate wealth as they live their lives.”

While the application is now available on the iOS/Playstore for download, PennyTree launches in a controlled format to a limited number of its first batch of lucky users. This is to ensure that early adopters experience the gamified digital lifestyle platform in its early stage (Minimum Viable Product), giving feedback while continuous work is being done. “This is in a bid to ensure we understand our customers, implement feedback, roll out new features and scale our architecture to accommodate a bigger customer base,” Ayo said.

On security of funds and cyberattacks, Ayo revealed that PennyTree is in partnership with reliable and trusted platforms such as Flutterwave, Verifyme and Africa’s Talking to leverage their technology. “We have partnered with PCIDSS level 1 compliant payment processor for security of funds and all our business partners are regulated in their respective industries. We also have a strategic partnership which avails us a Microfinance Bank licence as a savings and collections company”.

PennyTree enters the Nigerian market with existing competitors such as PiggyVest, but with a first of its kind product in Africa called Penn Rules and it’s bills payment and wallet transfer features. The brand’s unique selling proposition of a unique user experience through gamification, wealth building tactics through financial discipline with good interest rates for compliant users to grow their money, promises to place it in a fresh league of its own in no time.

Download PennyTree on iOS/Playstore or visit www.mypennytree.com.