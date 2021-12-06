Egyptian logistics startup Bosta plans to expand to UAE, Saudi next year

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta has announced plans to expand to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia next year after securing funding in May.

Founded in 2017 by Mohamed Ezzat and Ahmed Gaber, Bosta provides a full-stack delivery solution for e-commerce companies. Its product simplifies logistics, allowing its customers to have full control over the delivery process.

Currently, Bosta delivers an average of 20,000 daily shipments, and it is seeking to fulfil as many as 100,000 deliveries per day in 2022 given its international expansion plans. This expansion will be funded by a US$6.7 million Series A round of investment raised earlier this year.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the immediate targets, with these plans announced at a press conference confirming a new partnership with mobility and transportation firm Family Corporation, which will allow Bosta to expand its own fleet of vehicles to enable faster deliveries for its clients throughout Egypt.