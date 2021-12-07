Egypt’s Flat6Labs introduces 9 tech startups at latest demo day

Cairo-based accelerator programme Flat6Labs, which provides companies with access to funding, mentorship and other benefits, has introduced nine startups at its latest demo day.

Launched in 2011 as the first office of the Flat6Labs MENA regional startup accelerator, the Flat6Labs Cairo programme provides startups with cash funding of up EGP1.5 million (US$95,000) in exchange for up to 10 per cent equity. The highly-tailored programme also offers training and coaching sessions, multiple networking opportunities, perks and services, and legal support.

The nine graduate startups from the 17th cycle of the Cairo Seed Programme include Edupay, which aims to simplify transactions and interactions in education; Elmawkaa, a B2B e-commerce app that helps contractors connect seamlessly with suppliers; Kokens, a “kitchen-as-a-service” platform that transforms online food recipes into a menu available to everyone; and PacknSave, an e-commerce store for bulk grocery buying.

Completing the list are Qubx, an on-demand 3D radiological service provider; Venu, a modern tech solution to enhance users’ experience with restaurants; Zatona Eats, an all-in-one meal planning and ordering app; Zr3i, which provides crop monitoring, management, and farm-to-fork product traceability services; and Waseya, an online will-maker.

“Our current fund size allows us to provide a more suitable investment to our startups at current times, helping them attract the right talent and survive longer. Flat6Labs Egypt now offers seed tickets up to EGP 1.5 million and follow-on funding tickets to select startups can reach EGP3 million,” said Marie Therese Fam, managing partner of Flat6Labs Egypt.