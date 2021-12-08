Egyptian home services marketplace Filkhedma raises bridge funding round

Egyptian home services marketplace Filkhedma has raised a bridge round of funding from Cairo Angels as it prepares to announce a “significant milestone”.

Launched in 2014 by Omar Ramadan, FilKhedma is an online marketplace for home maintenance and improvement services such as plumbing, carpentry, electricity, air conditioning, painting and appliances.

The startup’s platform enables users to book home services, receive an exact time slot, get a quality guarantee and approve a price quotation before receiving one of its background-checked technicians. On the other side of the marketplace, it onboards technicians after testing their technical and customer service skills.

Having last raised funding in 2018, Filkhedma has taken on some bridge capital from Cairo Angels ahead of another announcement – which we can only assume to be a larger round of funding – “very soon”.

“We are very happy to welcome Cairo Angels on board Filkhedma and tap into the breadth of experience of the different angels within the network. This investment comes just ahead of a significant milestone for the business to be announced very soon. The investment by Cairo Angels will help us further grow our home cleaning and beauty services and generate more GMV from our B2B2C partnerships,” Ramadan said.

“Filkhedma is a solid company with credible management and a bright future. Omar and his team are embarking on new heights and we at Cairo Angels are happy to have been and continue to be part of their successful journey,” said Nader Aboushadi, board member at Cairo Angels.