Nigeria’s SendChamp raises $100k to build easy-to-use CRM for African businesses

Nigerian startup SendChamp has raised US$100,000 in funding to bridge the communications gap for African businesses, with the close of the round marking the public launch of the startup’s offering.

Founded by Goodness Kayode and Damilola Olotu, and in stealth mode for the last eight months, SendChamp aims to improve customer relations for technical and non-technical business owners.

The startup’s APIs allow users to deliver messaging across multiple channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, Email, and voice. The CRM solution, on the other hand, allows both developers and non-technical staff members to manage customer relations more effectively.

The US$100,000 angel round saw participation from local angel syndicates such as DFS Lab, Hustler Capital, HoaQ Club and Velocity Digital, and angel investors including Prosper Otemuyiwa, Samson Goddy, Merijn Campsteyn, Ayo Arikawe, and Lanre Ogungbe.

“We’re thrilled to have concluded this round, backed by some of the most helpful investors in the African ecosystem. As a company, we’re committed to helping African businesses improve their relationships with their customers by building the simplest solution on the market. We have a lot more non-technical business people than technical and we are building largely for them. We want technical and non-technical business people to be able to communicate effectively with their customers via multiple messaging channels from a single platform,” said Kayode.

Although the startup is just coming out of its private beta, SendChamp has already worked with businesses such as TeamApt, Bumpa, Selar, Flux and Edves to reach and engage customers. Over the last few months, it has helped these companies power over three million messages to more than 300,000 customers.

SendChamp intends to use the raised capital to deepen product development and expand its team. The startup also recently expanded its presence to Kenya.

“SendChamp is building the core communications layer of the digital commerce stack on the continent and they’re leveraging no-code tools so that sellers large and small can easily manage their audiences and grow their businesses. This team has a world-class knack for customer-centricity and DFS Lab is extremely excited to back a team that can execute at this level,” said Stephen Deng, partner at DFS Lab.