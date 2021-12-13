Norway’s Katapult launches impact accelerator in Mauritius

The Norway-based Katapult has launched an impact accelerator in Mauritius, focusing on regenerative food and agri-tech for regional and international startups targeting African markets.

The Norway-based Katapult Accelerator has invested in a host of African startups, and also launched spin-offs such as Katapult Ocean and a climate-focused programme.

During the last years, Katapult has developed several close partnerships in Mauritius and the region, and the company is now launching the Katapult Mauritius Accelerator at Ferney Agri Hub in partnership with CIEL, IBL Group, Currimjee Group and MCB Group.

The impact accelerator programme is focused on regenerative food and agri-tech for regional and international startups targeting the African markets, and is part of a larger plan to strengthen Mauritius as a focal point for sustainable innovation and transformation.

The Katapult Mauritius accelerator programme will accelerate and invest in about 10 regional and international startups. The startups will leverage the network of Katapult and its Mauritian partners, connect with the Mauritius innovation ecosystem, and use Mauritius as an access point to the African markets.

Startups will live and work on the island during the three-month programme, and be connected to both national and international mentors. A co-working space will be set up for the accelerator at Ferney Agri Hub located on the southern part of Mauritius.

“Mauritius is a country that can become a global example for meaningful sustainable transformation. One part of this transformation will be to strengthen Mauritius as a connector and test site for regional and international start-ups who develop solutions that can spur regenerative change in our food systems,” says Katapult Mauritius country director Thomas Berman.