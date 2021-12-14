FT, Seedstars announce finalists of FTxSDG Challenge

Financial Times and Seedstars have announced the startups advancing to the final of the FTxSDG Challenge, the winners of which stand the chance to secure US$500,000 in funding and growth support.

Disrupt Africa reported in September Financial Times and Seedstars had partnered to launch the FTxSDG Challenge, aimed at finding impact-driven entrepreneurs and ventures creating innovative solutions aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from over 90 markets around the world.

Six winners will be accelerated to the Seedstars International Fund, where they will have the chance to secure up to US$500,000 in funding. They will also gain access to the Seedstars Growth Programme, and a visibility package from the Financial Times.

From over 4,500 applications, there were 2,000 selected candidates who had the opportunity to access Investment Readiness Sessions and Seedstars’ tech perks. From there, 30 startups will have the chance to pitch their solutions at the final, which kicks off today (December 13) and culminates on December 17.

The startup finalists for this year’s FTxSDF Challenge per SDG are the following:

Gender Equality: Babybliss, Mujer Financiera, SHEROES, Pinky Promise, and Momby

Climate Action: Kudoti, Ualabee, SafEarth, Ghoom.bike, and ePioneers

Quality Education: Mohirdev, AlGooru, Anthem, Unschool, and Edu2Review

Good Jobs and Economic Growth: ChapChap, trii, Metabeta, mBolsa, and HintEd

Reduced Inequalities: abela.app, Tulix App, duhqa, Evolve Credit, TiendAPP

Good Health and Wellbeing: 360Moms, medl, Sila Health, InstaCare, and Cogni

Each company will have the opportunity to pitch to a panel of experts, who will select a winner in each category.