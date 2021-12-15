Founder Institute South Africa opens applications for 2022 cohort

Pre-seed accelerator Founder Institute has opened applications for its South Africa programme, for which it is seeking ambitious entrepreneurs to build a sustainable future through tech.

Founded in 2009 by Adeo Ressi and Jonathan Greechan and operated out of Palo Alto, California, the Founder Institute connects startups with experts who share equity in their success, and its business-building process has so far helped alumni raise over US$950 million.

The upcoming South Africa March 2022 programme is now accepting applications, with Founder Institute aiming to identify founders of the highest potential through a collection of aptitude and personality tests.

Having committed to supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals through this programme, Founder Institute is looking for founders or teams in the early stages of business, leveraging tech and with the potential to scale globally.

Selected founders will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from South African and international mentors, investors, alumni and entrepreneurs, and make progress on their business using a proven, structured process to get traction towards getting funding.

They can also get fast-tracked to a suite of post-programmes, including Funding Lab, and expand their support network to include startup founders, CEOs, and investors from the Founder Institute’s global network of more than 5,000 alumni and over 20,000.

Applications are open here until February 28, 2022.