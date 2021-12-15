Nigerian HR startup Bento expands to Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda

Nigeria-based digital payroll and HR management platform Bento has announced its launch into three new markets, establishing a presence in Ghana, Kenya and Rwanda to grow the company’s reach across the continent.

Founded in Nigeria in 2019, Bento addresses many of the challenges African businesses face by automating salary payments, tax, pensions and other statutory remittances. Through its cloud-based platform, Bento empowers African businesses and streamlines many of their processes with a single click.

For employees, the platform offers access to third-party services such as credit solutions – which include the ability to pay school fees and rent monthly rather than yearly – unemployment insurance, savings, investments and much more, all at no cost to employers.

In its home market of Nigeria, Bento serves over 900 active businesses, and it is now expanding internationally for the first time. Having obtained full operating licenses in each market, Bento is now building local teams in Ghana, Kenya and Rwanda and will adapt its products for local cultural and financial nuances.

The company is targeting further rapid growth across the continent, and will launch in Egypt, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Angola and Senegal by the end of 2022.

”Seeing so many companies using analogue methods to manage their workforce is simultaneously frustrating and exciting for us. Employers don’t have access to locally customised, world-class payroll and HRM tools, and employees can’t easily access third-party services to help make life easier,” said Ebun Okubanjo, co-founder and CEO at Bento.

“When you think about it, your salary powers your life, so we’re building the operating system that will have a profound impact on the African continent for generations to come.”