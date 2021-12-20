Kenyan startup among winners of FT, Seedstars SDG challenge

Kenyan retail-tech startup Duhqa was named among six global winners of the FTxSDG Challenge, meaning it stands the chance of securing US$500,000 in funding and growth support.

Disrupt Africa reported in September Financial Times and Seedstars had partnered to launch the FTxSDG Challenge, aimed at finding impact-driven entrepreneurs and ventures creating innovative solutions aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from over 90 markets around the world.

From over 4,500 applications, there were 2,000 selected candidates who had the opportunity to access Investment Readiness Sessions and Seedstars’ tech perks. From there, 30 startups had the chance to pitch their solutions at the final, which took place last week.

Among the six winners was Kenya’s Duhqa, which won in the Reduced Inequalities category. The platform enables retailers to connect with manufacturers and other supply sources, locally and internationally, solving logistics and delivery inefficiencies.

The other winners included three from India, one from Trinidad and Tobago, and one from Cayman Islands. The six winners will be accelerated to the Seedstars International Fund, where they will have the chance to secure up to US$500,000 in funding. They will also gain access to the Seedstars Growth Programme, and a visibility package from the Financial Times.