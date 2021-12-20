Nigeria’s 54gene launches diagnostics arm 7RiverLabs

Nigeria’s 54gene, the health technology company advancing African genomics research for improved global health outcomes, has announced the launch of its diagnostic arm 7RiverLabs.

Launched in 2019, 54gene is a research, services and development company founded that utilises human genetic data from diverse African populations to improve the development, availability and efficacy of medical products that will prove beneficial to Africans and the wider global population.

The startup raised a US$25 million Series B funding round back in September, and has now launched 7RiverLabs, a series of diagnostic hubs fitted with state-of-the-art technology that offer healthcare providers and patients access to world-class, cost-effective, speedy, reliable and advanced molecular diagnostics.

Sample collection centres with over 100 employees are already open in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt, with more centres due to launch in 10 major Nigerian cities in the coming months. Pan-African expansion for 7RiverLabs is also planned over the course of 2022.

Formerly known as DiagnoseMe Africa, 7RiverLabs – named after the seven major rivers on the continent – is designed to equalise precision medicine for African populations. Building on that vision, 54gene has domesticated diagnostic technology, eliminating the need for samples to be sent abroad for analysis. Physicians will now be able to detect and prevent diseases earlier, thereby helping to improve patients’ treatment outcomes and quality of health.

“Launching 7RiverLabs is a manifestation of one of the goals 54gene set out to achieve two years ago – to improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes on the continent. With the range of tests 7RiverLabs offers, millions of Africans can begin to take greater control of their health. Our goal with this new diagnostics arm is to ensure that every African has access to our hubs offering advanced laboratory tests without having to pay an exorbitant out-of-pocket fee. Patients will receive speedy results that will guide their physicians in reducing late diagnoses leading to poor chances of survival, improve their treatment options and ultimately their quality of life,” said 54gene founder and CEO Dr Abasi Ene-Obong.