Kenyan e-health startup Zuri launches operations in Senegal

Kenyan startup Zuri Health has expanded its operations into Senegal via a partnership with telecoms firm Expresso Senegal.

Disrupt Africa reported in January on the launch of Zuri Health, which allows users to book appointments instantly with any medical professional or hospital within their region, book laboratory tests, talk to practitioners via message or video, and request for home visits.

In the Pharmacy section of the app, users can get their prescription and over the counter medication online, and have it delivered to their doorstep. The app comes with an SMS functionality, designed to reach a wide range of individuals or users who may not have access to WAP or internet enabled devices.

The startup has now expanded into Senegal in partnership with Expresso Senegal, meaning Expresso subscribers will be able to easily sign up to Zuri and begin to chat and consult with a doctor via SMS. Patients will receive real-time and reliable response from certified doctors, affordable healthcare, and secure and protected private health information.

“We are very excited to be working with Expresso Senegal as our telco partner in Senegal. At Zuri Health, we have taken into cognizance Africa’s unique challenges and offered medical consultation via SMS service to take care of the over 65 per cent of the population without access to smartphones or the internet. Patients are now able to consult with a doctor from as low as CFA30. Our commitment to offering quality, affordable and accessible healthcare is the key reason we have partnered with Expresso Senegal,” said Ikechukwu Arthur Anoke, founder and CEO at Zuri Health.

“It is with great satisfaction that Expresso Senegal and Zuri Health are launching together the health app under the name Zuri Health. This is a major innovation in the Senegalese healthcare ecosystem, allowing our company to once again contribute to the solution of the challenges the population faces in accessing a first-resort physician for guidance and referrals,” said Radi Almamoun, acting CEO at Expresso Senegal.