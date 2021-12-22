15 startups move to second phase of Solution Space E-Track Programme

Fifteen startups have advanced to the second phase of the E-Track Programme run by UCT GSB Solution Space in partnership with ayoba.

The E-track Programme is a three-phase venture acceleration programme, targeting high-impact individuals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and experienced founders.

Phase one is Venture Launch, which focuses on validating the venture concept; phase two is aimed at accelerating the development of the validated venture; and in phase three the programme works on scaling ventures with the support of partners and investors.

Fifteen startups have been selected to move into the second phase of the programme, which is called Venture Exploitation. These startups are based across the African continent, with teams from countries including Mozambique, Nigeria, Ghana, Mauritius and South Africa.

They include ed-tech startup Qataloog, digital bookstore Kelo, fitness marketplace Forte, analytics suite PageBeats, waste plastic trading platform Wastebase DEAL, donation-based crowdfunding platform for students GoShare, and Laduma Analytics, which enables data-driven storytelling and performance analysis for South African professional football.

The list is completed by merchandise platform Fan Base, investment startup SuM 1, crowdsourcing and crowdfunding platform an Angel, recommendations platform Amelyia App, gaming startup Dynasto, wellness and beauty startup The Beauty Network, and agri company Allan Farm Co-op.

The programme has commenced and will be concluded in early 2022.