Nigerian fintech, commerce startup Get It Done Now expands to Spain

Nigerian startup Get It Done Now, a mobile fintech e-commerce platform where a user can access services and get loans and insurance, is expanding to Spain after strong early growth.

Founded in mid-2018 by Alberto Rodriguez and Bode Bamgboye after the met studying for an MBA at the IE Business School in Madrid, Spain, Get It Done Now allows users to book and pay for handymen, and also access financial services like loans and insurance.

“It is aimed at the African population so they can obtain secure and safe services, both physical and digital, closing the digital gap that exists, and also finance the purchase of those services,” Rodriquez told Disrupt Africa.

The one-stop-shop nature of the platform, offering access to both services and financial products, has proven a hit. Get It Done Now has more than 5,000 users, with over US$2 million in loan requests.

“We have had more than 120 services on the platform, and over 5,000 transactions done. We feel this is the beginning. Get It Done Now covers a necessity,” said Rodriguez.

It has also attracted investor attention. Launched self-funded, the startup has been joined by four investors, three from Nigeria and one from Europe. With its most recent investment secured in February, it is now discussing a further round.

Operating solely out of Nigeria so far, Get It Done Now has recently expanded to Spain. Rodriguez’s home market, and where the startup’s founders met, but also a valid opportunity for other reasons.

“Spain is the main country in Europe for African migrants, together with France and Italy. Also it has helped us to establish a base there and have more alternatives to fundraising,” he said.

Get It Done Now works off a commission-based revenue model, with Rodriquez saying revenues are strong and getting bigger.

“The growth potential is really high, and as proof of this we have got 500 per cent more loan requests in 2021 than the entire 2020,” he said.