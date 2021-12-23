Egyptian, Zimbabwean blockchain startups invited to apply for incubation programme

Blockchain startups from Egypt and Zimbabwe have been invited to apply for the Africa Blockchain Incubation Programme, aimed at encouraging creativity and ideas around distributed ledger technologies.

The Africa Blockchain Incubation Programme is looking for ambitious individuals that are forward-thinking, innovative, and have strong backgrounds in computer science.

Qualified candidates will be taken through a structured four-month course of workshops, training, development, mentoring sessions and community events, while the programme also provides a robust set of resources for new founders to use to launch and scale a startup.

This includes platform support, business support, and access to economists and investors. The programme concludes with a demo day where participants will pitch their business to investors, experts, and the wider blockchain community.

Interested parties can apply here until January 31, with both idea stage and early-stage companies encouraged to apply.