9th Sankalp Africa Summit set for Nairobi in March

The ninth edition of the Sankalp Africa Summit, focused on entrepreneurship and impact investing, will take place in Nairobi, Kenya in March.

The Sankalp Africa Summit, set for March 1-4, will be a hybrid event, with two days of virtual and two days of in-person content, and will be attended by over 2,500 delegates from 90 countries.

The theme of the 2022 edition of the event, which is convened by Sankalp Forum, is “Mainstreaming Impact”, with the event focusing on unique innovation, learning, and networking with entrepreneurs and leaders from across the world. The summit intends to support the regional entrepreneurship ecosystem and build channels for significant impact outcomes between emerging markets in the Global South.

Organisers said the summit “connects the world to Africa”, providing attendees access to leadership sessions, global keynotes, expert panels, unparalleled networking, deal rooms and entrepreneur showcases. The virtual part of the summit will be enabled by seamless algorithm-based networking tools.